Prince Charles loyalty to Crown 'blown' over Arab money row: Omid Scobie

Prince Charles faces a hit over his credibility with Britons, says Meghan Markle author Omid Scobie.

The Prince of Wales, who has come under fire for accepting a bag of €3 million for a former Qatar PM and billionaire Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, has 'blown' his positive image.

Writing on Yahoo, Scobie applauded how the future monarch made a daring comment on UK's Rwanda Immigrants Policy, where he branded the government's decision to send back all illegal Rwanda immigrants 'appaling'.

Scobie highlights how the Prince did not “shy away from uncomfortable conversations about Britain’s imperialist past and historic role in the slave trade”

Mr Scobie quoted a Royal source saying: “He believes there is a fundamental gap in national awareness of the trade, despite Britain’s direct involvement in it.”



He added: “While there is an argument that the prince needs to tone down his political views as a future king, I have always found it admirable that, despite the constrictions of his role, he has been unafraid to address issues that others consider too political—from the environment and Islamophobia to youth unemployment.”

However, while Charles “seems authentic”, he has “well and truly blown" his reputation over money from a Qatari elite.