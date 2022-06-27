Ahmed Shehzad asks PCB to make Waqar Younis’ report on him public

Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad urges the Pakistan Cricket Board to make public the report on him. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

LAHORE: Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad on Monday urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make public the report on him, due to which he was dropped from the national team.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Ahmed Shehzad said that the report submitted to the PCB by the previous team management put a negative impact on his cricket career.

“Let the people know about my mistakes,” he said, adding that the authorities should decide on the report after seeking his response on it.

“My reputation was damaged in the report and my fans were misrepresented,” the cricketer said, adding that whatever is said in the report should be clarified.

“Even I do not know what did I do wrong,” says Ahmed Shehzad.

Shehzad maintained that he should be told about the allegations against him in the report.

He said that he was not given full chance in the series against Australia and dropped after two matches. The cricketer said that he did not know why he was not called into the conditioning camp.

He asked why efforts were made to corner him.

It may be recalled that Ahmed Shehzad was last included in the T20 series against Sri Lanka in 2019.

A report about him was submitted in 2015-16 during the tenure of former head coach Waqar Younis. In his report, the former coach discussed Ahmed Shehzad's behaviour and recommended keeping Ahmed Shehzad away from the team for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.