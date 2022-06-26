Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break up predicted

Celebrity psychic Georgina Walker has predicted Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle break up following their recent visit to Britain.



Georgina Walker predicted that Meghan and Harry’s love days are numbered while appearing on a night show recently.

Georgina said, “I always said when Meghan and Harry married I gave them five years."

She further said, “And when I looked at the energy between them, she was doing a lot of acting but he was as pale as a ghost. I tend to think he has really realised what he’s given up."

The psychic went on to say, “I think it’s now going to be a real issue between the two of them. The rift is coming, you’ll see it."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018 and share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.