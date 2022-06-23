WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed names his sacrificial bull 'Chashma'

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's sacrificial animals are once again ready to gain the attention of the masses.



Like every year, Sarfaraz's sacrificial animal for Eid-ul-Adha 2022 will engage his fans as the bull named 'Chashma' by the cricketer is all set to arrive at his residence within five-six days.

Meanwhile, Geo Super reached out to the caretaker of Chashma and a close friend of Sarfaraz - Rana Adnan to know the features of the bull.

"We have fed this bull throughout the year to make him this giant," Adnan told Geo Super. "This bull consumed Milk and all necessary food a cow needs. We have taken care of him just like our child," he added.

Chashma is a big white bull with partial black colour on his back, around both eyes, and black ears.

While talking about Sarfaraz's love for his sacrificial animals, Adnan said the latter has a lot of stories. "Sarfaraz is an animal lover. He spends both time and money on his sacrificial animals which you rarely see," the caretaker shared.

Sarfaraz has also bought two bulls for next year's Eid-ul-Adha. These bulls will be taken care of at Adnan's farm till next year.