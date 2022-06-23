Billie Eilish admits using stand-in at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival

Billie Eilish recently made a surprising confession about using a stand-in during her performance at this year’s Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

During her conversation on Apple Music's The Matt Wilkinson Show on Tuesday, the Bad Guy hit-maker said, “At Coachella, I actually did it because the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before.”

“We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks,” the 20-year-old singer detailed.

“I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me.

"And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses,” she said.