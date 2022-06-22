In a first, PCB to offer separate central contracts to red and white ball cricketers

Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali celebrates after taking a 5-wicket haul in an ODI match. -

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to offer separate central contracts to white and red ball cricketers, revealed sources on Wednesday.

The sources privy to the matter said that the new policy is being made after consultation with the cricketers. The PCB officials are considering to give two contracts to those players who play in all three formats.

The decisions are likely to be made in the upcoming PCB governing board’s meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday (tomorrow). PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will preside over the important meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is the approval of the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. In view of the rising inflation, the salaries of the PCB’s officials, especially the lower-grade employees are likely to be raised.



The meeting, however, is expected to give its nod to an increase in the salaries of the players in the central contract. It will be proposed in the meeting to raise the retainership of the players by 25 to 30%.

In the central contracts, the match fee for all three formats will be equal, however, there will be different categories of retainership, said the sources.

Following the approval of the governing board, the PCB will announce the players’ categories for the central contract, the sources added.