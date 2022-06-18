Pakistan reports minor surge in new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to witness a slight surge in new COVID-19 cases as the country on Saturday reported 151 new infections of the virus, according to the data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH).
As per the statistics issued by the NIH, the country’s positivity rate rose to 1.77% after 12,906 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the condition of 58 patients with the infectious disease is critical and they were being treated at the ICU, said the NHI.
Islamabad is the most affected city by the virus as it recorded a 3.06% positivity rate, according to the district health officer. He maintained that 48 people were tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.
