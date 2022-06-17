‘Blonde’ teaser: Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix drama

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for much-awaited biopic Blonde, leaving fans impressed by Ana de Armas’ stunning transformation into Marilyn Monroe.

The teaser trailer from the forthcoming biopic gives a glimpse at Ana’s character as the iconic Misfits actress, as she’s seen recreating one of Monroe’s most famous poses.





Adapted from a historical fiction novel from 2000 by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale in important roles.

"Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe," Netflix's synopsis reads. "Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life."

On Twitter, fans heaped praise on Ana for her portrayal as Monroe, with many of them predicting an Oscar win for the actor.

The film was originally scheduled to release in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Blonde premieres on Netflix on 23 September 2022.