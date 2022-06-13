Queen Elizabeth on way to become world's longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II will become the world's longest-reigning monarch by surpassing Louis XIV of France if she remains on the throne until 2024.



Crowned in 1953, the 96 year-old became the world's second-longest reigning monarch after overtaking Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Sunday.

Elizabeth II became the longest-serving British monarch in September 2015, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

She is behind Louis XIV of France who remains the longest-reigning monarch with a 72-year and 110-day reign from 1643 until 1715.

The Queen has overtaken Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days between 1946 and 2016.