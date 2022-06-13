 
Britney Spears gives fans another glimpse at lively wedding afterparty in new video featuring Madonna

Britney Spears hitmaker is seen smooching and dancing with her new husband

By Web Desk
June 13, 2022
Britney Spears, who tied the knot with actor Sam at her home in Los Angeles, has given fans another glimpse at her star-studded wedding afterparty.

There was a star-studded guest list, with the likes of Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Paris Hilton in attendance.

In a new clip shared on social media on Saturday, the Toxic hitmaker is seen smooching and dancing with her new husband.

In her elegant wedding gown, she's getting close to Madonna for a little ‘Like a Virgin’ fun in a series of wedding reception videos posted to her Instagram this weekend.

The singers, who have been closer pals since they collaborated for Britney’s In The Zone album, can be seen thoroughly enjoying themselves as they dance to iconic Madonna VMAs kiss.