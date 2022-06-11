 
Saturday June 11, 2022
Lilibet birthday cake baker says ‘absolute pleasure to make this’

Claire Ptak says, "Wishing her (Lilibet) a very happy year ahead!”.

By Web Desk
June 11, 2022
Royal chef and baker Claire Ptak, who baked a special cake for the first birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, has shared her true feelings for making the dessert.

Taking to Instagram, Claire Ptak posted a photo of her preparing the Lilibet birthday cake and said in the caption, “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!”.

In another post, she shared details of the cake.

“The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet,” Claire Ptak said about the cake.