Lilibet birthday cake baker says ‘absolute pleasure to make this’

Royal chef and baker Claire Ptak, who baked a special cake for the first birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, has shared her true feelings for making the dessert.
Taking to Instagram, Claire Ptak posted a photo of her preparing the Lilibet birthday cake and said in the caption, “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!”.
In another post, she shared details of the cake.
“The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet,” Claire Ptak said about the cake.
Drew Barrymore compared Britney Spears's wedding to her 1998 film 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story'
Liam Payne recently left fans swooning over his four-year-old son Bear
Justin Bieber has everyone he needs for support in his time facing Ramsay hunt syndrome
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘back-burner’ Jubilee role causing Netflix ‘major anguish’
Brad Pitt starrer upcoming Formula 1 movie will reportedly be released in theaters before streaming on Apple TV+
Selena Gomez left fans swooning over her bond with Britney Spears