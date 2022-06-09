Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain can resume international cricket as his bowling action has been declared legal after more than four months.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced that the fast bowler’s amount of elbow extension in the reassessment was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.
As such, he can now resume bowling in all forms of cricket, which includes domestic cricket worldwide.
Hasnain was suspended from bowling following tests conducted on his bowling action at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore on 21 January.
The test report, which was reviewed and verified by the Cricket Australia’s (CA) independent expert, had found his bowling action to be illegal.
He then underwent reassessment of his bowling action on 21 May at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore and the report was again verified by the CA’s independent experts, as required under the ICC regulations.
Hasnain was reported for a suspect bowling action in January during Cricket Australia’s domestic cricket competition.
