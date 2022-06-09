Pak vs WI: Pakistan, West Indies cancel practice session due to sweltering weather

MULTAN: In view of the scorching heat in Multan, both Pakistan and West Indies decided to cancel today’s scheduled practice session.
Confirming the report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that today’s practice session has been cancelled to protect the players from any health-related problems.
A day earlier, veteran umpire Aleem Dar was replaced by fourth umpire Faisal Afridi when he started vomiting and fell ill due to the extremely hot weather during the first ODI played between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium. However, the doctors had declared him stable after the check-up.
The second limited-overs match between the two teams will be played on June 10. While the final ODI will be played on June 14.
It is pertinent to mention here that the three-match series is part of the Super League cycle, and both teams are eager to earn the necessary points to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
Pakistan won the opening ODI by five wickets, thanks to Babar Azam's century and Khusdil Shah's cameo.
