Chris Rock to perform alongside Dave Chappelle at joint comedy gig

Two of US comedy's most successful men, Chris Rock and David Chappelle, are coming to London to perform together soon!
According to reports ,Rock and Chappelle will be seen making people laugh their lungs out on September 3 at the O2 in London, with tickets going up for sale on June 10.
Rock and Chappelle’s collaboration comes soon after both the comedians got attacked on-stage.
Chappelle was attacked by an audience person during an on-stage performance while Rock was slapped by none other than Fresh Prince star Will Smith for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
