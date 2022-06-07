Kim Kardashian shows off curves in body-hugging catsuit and oversized metallic jacket 

Kim Kardashian turned heads as she was spotted in a gorgeous skintight black catsuit and an oversized metallic jacket.
The SKIMS founder,41, was clicked in Los Angeles last week, where she wore the stunning outfit.
The Kardashians star and mother of four was photographed on May 28 wearing an eye-catching silver, floor-length duster coat while arriving for a SKIMS shoot in L.A.
She draped the silver coat off her shoulders, which exposed her gorgeous black, backless, halter-top, skin-tight catsuit.
Kardashian finished her look with black stiletto boots and angular dark sunglasses. She let her recently bleached platinum blonde locks fall down either side of her face.
According to the Balenciaga site, the “hooded raincoat in silver” is estimated at around $2,200.
Previously, the SKKN owner rocked the silver metallic look at the premiere event of Hulu series The Kardashians in April.
She walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson wearing a body-hugging silver Mugler gown and accessorized with a layered silver choker and matching bracelets on each wrist.
Fans were left surprised with the death of a character in the first episode of Stranger Things season 4
Adam Sandler sported a black eye during his appearance on Good Morning America and revealed how he got it
Kanye West scrapped his plan to relocate his Yeezy fashion headquarters to the property eight months ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attracted fresh criticism on Tuesday after releasing an official portrait of Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly left ‘spitting bricks’ after their royal return to the UK
Lilibet resembles to her father the Duke of Sussex, who is pictured aged one with his father Prince Charles.