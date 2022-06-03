Travis Barker 'threatens to shoot' his ex-wife Shanna Moakler in resurfaced report

Kardashian fans appear worried for Kourtney Kardashian after her husband Travis Barker's threatened to kill his ex-wife Shanna Moakler in resurfaced police report on the internet.

As the newly-wed couple continue to make headlines with loved-up photos from the nuptial ceremony, netizens brought up a police report from December 2014.

Reddit has been buzzing with the court documents, obtained by TMZ, which revealed that the Blink-182 drummer fought with Moakler.

The former couple supposedly argued over a reality show Barker wanted to do with his two children Alabama and Landon.

Moakler reportedly called the police to their home after Barker allegedly threatened, "If I could, I'd put a bullet in your head."

She also alleged that Barker verbally abused her in an email saying, "My poor kids have a (expletive) for a mom."

Reacting to the resurfaced report, one fan expressed, "I hope Kravis works out long term, but Travis has some tendencies that tell me it might not."

"For anyone who suffered narcissistic abuse, the writing is EVERYWHERE. For her sake, I hope not," another fan noted.