A royal meme featuring Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis on the way?

Queen Elizabeth and one of her great grandsons are going to become a viral meme.
An AFP photographer captured a perfect picture of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis during Thursday's flypast.
In the picture taken by Daniel Leal, the Prince William's son is seen apparently putting his hands on his ears to avoid the noise created by the military jets.
Commenting on the photo, another AFP photographer said the picture has a 'high meme potential'.
Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday kicked off the first of four days of celebrations marking her record-breaking 70 years on the throne, to cheering crowds of tens of thousands of people.
But the 96-year-old sovereign's appearance at the Platinum Jubilee -- a milestone never previously reached by a British monarch -- took its toll, forcing her to pull out of a planned church service on Friday.
Dressed in dove blue, her hands clasped on a walking stick, she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to take a salute after the centuries-old Trooping the Colour military parade.
After gun salutes and a fly-past of military aircraft, she made a second appearance on the balcony with three generations of her heirs, princes Charles, William and George, and other close family members
