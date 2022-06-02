Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids join Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince William, Kate Middleton, George, Louis and Princess Charlotte joined the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince William, Kate Middleton, their kids Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte joined the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. Also present are Prince Charles and other senior royals.

As per the outlet, the sound of a Royal Navy Wildcat, that signals the start of the Buckingham Palace Jubilee flypast, could be heard as the royals started to gather on the balcony.

Seen in pictures are Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis among other seniors.

The flypast will reportedly include both modern and historic aircraft saluting the Queen completing 70 years on the throne; aircraft like Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster, Voyager, Typhoon and Hawk T1 will take part.