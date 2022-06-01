Princess Eugenie pens heartfelt note for Queen after leaving UK

File Footage

Princess Eugenie paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee month, just days after it was revealed that she had left the UK and moved to Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie, one of Queen’s eight grandchildren and the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, wrote a lengthy yet moving article for Spectator magazine titled My Pride in Grannie, in which she said: “Seventy years is really quite something, isn’t it?”

“The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile,” she added.

The 32-year-old princess reminisced about the 2012 Jubilee year extensively in her article, writing how the one thing she remembered the most was “seeing my grannie and grandpa standing for eight hours in the rain, waving and smiling, and keeping the family and the nation moving forward like they had done for so many years.”

She then reflected on how her life has changed since then, from a 21-year-old university graduate.

“I have given my life to my special little family and hope to impart even an inch of the values my grandmother has lived her life by,” said Eugenie.

She added: “I think about my son August and what I’d like for him, what kind of world I’d like him to grow up in. And I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years.”

“I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye.”

The Queen is currently in Windsor, after taking a short break at Balmoral before the Jubilee festivities start this weekend.




