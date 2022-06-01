Glee famed Matthew Morrison ‘sacked’ from SYTCD judging panel for harassment, claims source

Glee star Matthew Morrison has recently been dismissed from the So You Think You Can Dance (STYCD) judging panel after sources claimed he sent “inappropriate texts” to a female contestant at the show.



Last week, Morrison announced about leaving this show and the reason he gave was “unable to follow competition production protocols”.

However, a source has now alleged that the 43-year-old was sacked for sending “flirty messages” to a female contestant that made her uncomfortable.

According to PEOPLE, the source revealed, “She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. Matthew was fired after they did their own investigation.”

Interestingly, Morrison and the unidentified contestant “never met up off-set”, but the messages sent “crossed the line”, the source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the actor and Fox have not commented yet on this allegation.