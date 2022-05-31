'Maestro’: Bradley Cooper looks dapper with incredible transformation for biopic

Bradley Cooper looked dapper at the first look of his highly- anticipated biopic film Maestro.



In his first directorial effort since A Star Is Born, Cooper stars with fellow Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, and Maya Hawke.

The 47-year-old actor becomes a famed conductor and West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein and Mulligan plays his wife Felicia Montealegre which Netflix debuted first look photos of on Monday.

In one image, Cooper and costar Carey Mulligan (who plays Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre) smile together, while another behind-the-scenes photo shows Cooper framing a shot on set. Additional images show Cooper unrecognizable as an aged Bernstein.

In January, Cooper teased Maestro during a conversation with Mahershala Ali for Variety, explaining that he personally "wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid."

Cooper also explained how he took on the project after director Steven Spielberg was originally attached to it.

"I always knew that Steven Spielberg knew that I had this obsession with conducting," said Cooper.

"He had this biopic idea and was talking to me about potentially acting in it. But I had just been working on A Star Is Born. And I said, 'Listen, all I want to do is write and direct movies. I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?' "