Prince Harry asked to pay attention to Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle relationship

Prince Harry is asked to play a role in helping Meghan Markle mend rift with ailing father.

Thomas Markle was rushed to a local hospital in Mexico this week, before being transferred to California after being unable to speak.

Richard Kay, royal expert and columnist, talks about Harry “failure” to support his new father-in-law right when he married Meghan in 2018.

Writing for the Daily Mail on Wednesday, he said: “It seemed then [at the time of the Royal Wedding] — and it seems now — remarkable that proper efforts were not put in place to prepare Mr Markle for the news, providing an aide to brief him or better still flying him to London and accommodating him in a royal home where he could have acclimatised ahead of the wedding.

“But perhaps the most baffling failure of all was Harry's. Even now, four years later, it is hard to understand why Harry did not meet his girlfriend's father in person, as any prospective son-in-law would do.

“There must have been countless opportunities for Harry (and Meghan) to have paid a private visit to her father — long before he started giving interviews.”

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight on Wednesday, Meghan's half sister Samantha blamed the Duchess for their father's stroke.

“None of us have heard from Meghan — that’s negligence.

“He’s been through so much. Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke."

Samantha added: “If she can’t find it in her heart, or have the moral conscience to step forward, then shame on her."