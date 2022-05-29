Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cut a casual figure as they return home

Travis Barker and his sweet wife Kourtney Kardashian have returned to Los Angeles with Alabama and Landon after saying 'I do' for a third time in Italy.

The newlyweds put on a casual display as they arrived back in town with children Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, on Friday.



The lovebirds held hands as they returned to reality, both clad wearing matching hoodies and sunglasses. Kourtney was seen scrolling through her phone, while Travis flashed a smile and carried a grey shopping bag.

Travis looked dashing in wore baggy shorts which tumbled past his knees, socks and slippers, while Kourtney sported loose trousers.



Landon also kept it casual in a white top, black sweatshirt, and pajama-style bottoms. Travis shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married again in Portofino, Italy this past weekend in a glamorous ceremony attended by the Kardashians and a slew of other stars. They were then spotted in Milan on their honeymoon.