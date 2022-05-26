Princess Charlene breaks silence on split rumours with Prince Albert: 'Regrettable'

Princess Charlene is shocked by the hearsay about her marital life.

Speaking to French newspaper Nice Matin, the princess revealed that she is disturbed by her split rumours with husband, Prince Albert of Monaco.

She began: "You want to talk about divorce rumours or my new home in Switzerland... I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship.

"Live everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed," continued the princess.

Charlene added she has discussed these "malicious articles" with Albert, narrating he "supported me enormously" and he did "everything to protect me and our children".

Princess Charlene had travelled to South Africa last May where she suffered from a severe ENT infection. The princess ended up staying months away from husband and two kids, sparking numerous rumours about her health and relationship in the public eye.