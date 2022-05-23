ECP de-notifies 25 PTI dissident MPs in Punjab

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday formally issued notifications to de-notify 25 dissident MPAs who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against their party line in the Punjab chief minister’s election.
“The Election Commission of Pakistan hereby de-notify the following members Provincial Assembly of Punjab from the respective constituencies in terms of Article 63A(4) of the constitution,” read the notification.
On May 20, the ECP had announced the unanimous verdict. In its 23-page order, the ECP said that the MPs voted against the party line and were liable to be de-seated according to the law.
Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent a reference to the ECP against 25 PTI lawmakers who voted against the party policy in the election for the Punjab chief minister on April 16.
Hamza Shahbaz had got 197 votes as opposed to the required number of 186 in the house of 371 and now after the ECP verdict, the position of the Punjab chief minister is unclear as he has lost the majority in the assembly.
The following MPAs have been de-notified from the seats reserved for women in the Punjab Assembly.
These MPAs have been de-notified from the seats reserved for no-Muslim in the provincial assembly.
Out of the 25 members who have been de-seated by the Election Commission, four belong to the Asad Khokhar group, five from Aleem Khan while 16 MPs are affiliated with the Jahangir Khan Tareen faction of PTI.
The houses of PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Coordination Secretary Inayatullah were also raided, says Punjab...
The IHC CJ, noting that the arrest was apparently “illegal”, orders immediate release of Mazari
"I was not happy to learn about Mazari's arrest," Maryam Nawaz says, asks PTI leader to prove allegations false
Alvi says Omar Sarfaraz Cheema "still holds" the office of Punjab governor
“I am appearing before the court in order to maintain its dignity and follow the laws of the country,” says PM...
It is simply unacceptable that political narrative should crumble into such glaring intolerance and sexism, the HRCP...