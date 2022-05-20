Bollywood Sameera Reddy reveals lowest point in her life: Photo

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has recently taken to Instagram to discuss the lowest point in her life, after giving birth to her first baby.
In the throwback photo with her son, the Race star reflected on her struggle with postpartum depression and her road to recovery.
Reddy explained just how real mental illness is and its impact on “one’s mood, thinking and behaviour”.
The actress also mentioned how she dealt with this Postpartum Stress Disorder (PPSD) took a toll on her mental health.
“For me Postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves,” she penned her emotions in the caption.
Meanwhile, the actress enlisted a few ways, in the end, to help women recover from PPSD.
This included “eight hours of sleep, 30-minute exercise and mindful eating” amongst others.
