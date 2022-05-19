Amber Heard weighs in on ‘being unable to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp abuse

Amber Heard reveals why the scar tissue from Johnny Depp’s abuse makes it difficult for her to breathe at night.
The Aquaman actor made this revelation during her testimony for the Johnny Depp defamation trial.
There, she claimed, “I have a significant amount of scar tissue in my nose.”
She also went on to explain how she’s been having “a significant amount of trouble breathing at night and I've been putting off having surgery for it.”
Objections during later halves of the testimony prevented Ms Heard from speaking in detail about the doctors’ visits that followed.
For those unversed, the initial accusation of abuse on her nose dates back to the 2014 Met Gala, which has since been refuted by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez.
