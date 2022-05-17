Prince Harry asked to 'back up claims' as he intends to create magic with memoir

Prince Harry is asked to be authentic in his memoir.

PR expert Lida Citreon said that Harry must "make sure he can back up" claims that he makes in his book since there are 'landmines' around him.

Royally Us host Christina Garibaldi said: "Do you think that they [Meghan and Harry] should stop talking about the Royal Family and then we have this book that he [Harry] is releasing, supposedly at the end of the year".

Ms Citreon said: "It's a lot.

"I think what's interesting is we're all outsiders just looking in, right, and let's face it it's fun to read, it's salacious, it's juicy, it's gossip, would we want somebody writing about us that way, of course not, we'd be mortified so I can imagine that they're [The Royal Family] mortified by some of this.

"The royals, again, have a persona, an institution to manage and there's such a wonderful quality to that".

Speaking of the potential memoir claims, the PR expert added: "That's really tricky if you start pointing out where the strings are and you know, what the magic is, what the magician's doing behind the scenes.

"If you are going to disillusion all that, be really careful where you step because those are some of the landmines, we see in the celebrity space too, right, you start pointing out and pointing fingers, make sure you can back it up".

While sharing information about his memoir earlier, Harry claimed: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful".