Amber Heard's new PR guru David Shane left two jobs after sexual harassment allegations: report

Actress Amber Heard has hired new PR guru David Shane to help paint a picture of her ex-husband Johnny Depp as an alcohol-bingeing abuser who allegedly victimised the actress.
Heard's new PR guru, according to DailyMail, was arrested for DUI in 2010 and 2012 and left two previous jobs after sexual harassment claims against him.
Hollie Doker, a former model, claims Shane - who he met on the dating app Raya - tried to pressure her into sex and then got banned from the site
He allegedly paid 'provocatively' dressed women to attend a tech company event. The 49-year-old is allegedly nicknamed 'Hurricane Shane' and 'the walking #MeToo case of the PR world' by industry insiders.
Shane's ex-colleagues told Mail.com that Heard's new PR grue was investigated by HR departments at both Hewlett-Packard and Juniper, where he worked as VP of communications. They said both cases involved claims of sexual harassment, and Shane left both companies after HR investigations.
The Aquaman actress reportedly hired David Shane last month to help push a picture of Johnny Depp as an alcohol-bingeing abuser who victimized Heard.
Amber Heard has resumed her testimony, after a weeklong break in the trial of the libel lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.
Kim Kardashian and North, in the pics, are seen seating on the edge of a boat wearing pink and blue life jacket
Tom Cruise left onlookers jaw-dropped with his dashing appearance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Cristiano Ronaldo was papped donning a bright smile as he flexed his muscles in grey shorts
Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s new TV show ‘Conversations With Friends’: ‘It’s...
Queen Elizabeth used the walking stick to make her way to the royal box at the show
Vicky Kaushal turns 34 today as he celebrates birthday with his loved ones