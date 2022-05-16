Amber Heard's new PR guru David Shane left two jobs after sexual harassment allegations: report





Actress Amber Heard has hired new PR guru David Shane to help paint a picture of her ex-husband Johnny Depp as an alcohol-bingeing abuser who allegedly victimised the actress.



Heard's new PR guru, according to DailyMail, was arrested for DUI in 2010 and 2012 and left two previous jobs after sexual harassment claims against him.



Hollie Doker, a former model, claims Shane - who he met on the dating app Raya - tried to pressure her into sex and then got banned from the site

He allegedly paid 'provocatively' dressed women to attend a tech company event. The 49-year-old is allegedly nicknamed 'Hurricane Shane' and 'the walking #MeToo case of the PR world' by industry insiders.

Shane's ex-colleagues told Mail.com that Heard's new PR grue was investigated by HR departments at both Hewlett-Packard and Juniper, where he worked as VP of communications. They said both cases involved claims of sexual harassment, and Shane left both companies after HR investigations.

The Aquaman actress reportedly hired David Shane last month to help push a picture of Johnny Depp as an alcohol-bingeing abuser who victimized Heard.

Amber Heard has resumed her testimony, after a weeklong break in the trial of the libel lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.