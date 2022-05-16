 
Elon Musk reacts to Snoop Dogg's tweet about buying Twitter

By Web Desk
May 16, 2022
Snoop Dogg elicited a response from US billionaire Elon Musk when he talked about buying Twitter on the micro-blogging website.

"May have to buy Twitter now," Snoop Dogg wrote without elaborating whether he is really interested in buying the company.

His tweet prompted a reaction from Elon Musk. The Tesla owner shared a fire emoji in response to Snoop Dogg's tweet

Reacting to Musk's reply, Snoop Dogg asked Musk, 'You bring the fire I will bring the smoke."

