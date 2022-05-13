 
close
Friday May 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Video: Salman Khan shares Dhaakad trailer on social media, winning Kangana Ranaut’s heart

Salman Khan wishes Dhaakad’s team, while Kangana Ranaut calls actor ‘heart of gold’

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022
Video: Salman Khan shares Dhaakad trailer on social media, winning Kangana Ranaut’s heart
Video: Salman Khan shares Dhaakad trailer on social media, winning Kangana Ranaut’s heart

Salman Khan’s is the most loved star among his contemporaries in tinsel town. Recently, the Sultan actor took to social media to share Kangana Rananut’s latest movie Dhaakad’s trailer.

On Thursday, the Tiger actor put up the video on Twitter and Instagram in which he wished the team.

Beside the post, he wrote, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best.”

Moreover, Khan also tagged the Gangster star and Arjun Rampal in the caption.


Meanwhile, Ranaut was ecstatic to know that Bollywood’s superstar shared her movie’s trailer. Therefore, in response, she took to Insta story and thanked Khan.

The diva penned, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold… I will never say again that I am alone in this industry… thank you from entire Dhaakad team.”

Video: Salman Khan shares Dhaakad trailer on social media, winning Kangana Ranaut’s heart

Earlier, Ranaut also attended Khan’s Eid party which was hosted by his sister Arpita Khan.

To note, the movie showcases Ranaut in the role of Agent Agni in this spy thriller which is slated to release on May 20. 