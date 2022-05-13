President approves reconstitution of CCI

(R to L) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022, after a Supreme Court verdict (and) President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 9th Achievement Awards Ceremony at Federation House in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP

ISLAMABAD: On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, President Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

A statement from the President's Secretariat said the prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers from the four provinces and three federal ministers — who will be part of the council as the PM has nominated them.

The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.