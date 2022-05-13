President approves reconstitution of CCI

ISLAMABAD: On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, President Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).
A statement from the President's Secretariat said the prime minister will head the CCI, while it will comprise chief ministers from the four provinces and three federal ministers — who will be part of the council as the PM has nominated them.
The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.
FIA special prosecutor says that the DG had directed him not to appear in the case against PM Shehbaz Sharif
Condemning terrorist attack on Chinese teachers at KU, Bilawal vows to apprehend perpetrators and bring them to justice
Post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi has no connection with operationalisation of trade in India
Bilawal writes letter to United Nations Security Council and UN's secretary-general regarding illegal delimitation in...
In upcoming budget, govt would introduce multiple skills training projects for the youth, says Ahsan Iqbal
The incident occurred when a speedy truck hit a van near Jamshoro's Manjhand area, official says