Katie Price intends to make special illuminated sensory room for son Harvey

Katie Price is planning to make a special illuminated sensory room for her son Harvey inside her £1.3 mansion.
The 43-year-old partially renovated her Sussex pad, dubbed the Mucky Mansion, last year for a three-part Channel 4 series.
Now The Sun revealed she is planning to make over Harvey's bedroom for the recently commissioned second series.
A source said: "Katie wants to make Harvey's room really special even though he lives away from home most of the time at the residential college.
"It'll have sensory elements like coloured lights - which Harvey loves - and of course, frogs and trains - his favourite."
