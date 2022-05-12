 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Entertainment

Katie Price intends to make special illuminated sensory room for son Harvey

According to sources: ‘Katie Price wants to make Harvey's room really special'

By Web Desk
May 12, 2022
Katie Price intends to make special illuminated sensory room for son Harvey

Katie Price is planning to make a special illuminated sensory room for her son Harvey inside her £1.3 mansion.

The 43-year-old partially renovated her Sussex pad, dubbed the Mucky Mansion, last year for a three-part Channel 4 series.

Now The Sun revealed she is planning to make over Harvey's bedroom for the recently commissioned second series.

A source said: "Katie wants to make Harvey's room really special even though he lives away from home most of the time at the residential college.

"It'll have sensory elements like coloured lights - which Harvey loves - and of course, frogs and trains - his favourite."