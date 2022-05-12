Most competent, professional officers entrusted to lead Peshawar Corps: ISPR

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handing over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. — ISPR/File

Taking note of the “imprudent comments” related to Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the military’s media wing said on Friday that “one of the most competent and professional officers,” is always “entrusted” to lead the formation.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the “corps is an illustrious formation” that is leading the “national war against terrorism for over two decades”.

“One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation. Imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about Corps Commander Peshawar are very inappropriate,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that “such statements undermine the honour and morale of institution and its leadership”.

“It is expected that the senior political leadership of the country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” said the ISPR.