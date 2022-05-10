Awn Chaudhry appointed PM’s adviser on sports and tourism

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the power-sharing formula agreed upon by the ruling coalition, the government on Tuesday appointed Jahangir Tareen Khan group’s Awn Chaudhry as the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on sports and tourism.
President Arif Alvi approved the appointment on the advice of PM Shehbaz, following which an official notification was also issued.
According to the notification, Chaudhry’s post will be equal to that of a federal minister.
