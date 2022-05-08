'SNL' makes hilarious Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial reference: Watch

Saturday Night Live left viewers in splits with a hilarious reference to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial.

During the Weekend Update segment on May 7, host Colin Jost took a dig at US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s infamous leaked draft on Roe V Wade.

“Tomorrow is Mother's Day, whether you wanted to be one or not,” Jost said.

“In an unprecedented move that could cause lasting damage to the Supreme Court, a draft opinion was leaked which indicates that they intend to overturn Roe v Wade,” he explained.

“So the court is usually careful, but they slipped up just this once and now they've got to live with it forever. Sounds really unfair!” he continued.

“The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, and he bases his arguments on laws from the 1600s. So it's an outdated opinion from an angry 70-year-old?” Jost slammed. “This shouldn't be a Supreme Court decision, it should just be a Facebook post.”

Jost further continued that the opinion appeared to be written “in a weird conservative bubble.”

“Here's how you know: he quotes his own colleague Brett Kavanaugh six times. One for each beer in the pack. He even cites Kavanaugh on civil rights, which is like citing Amber Heard on how to make a bed.”

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch also drew reference from the infamous trial during the Cold Open sketch.

"Seems like all of the power comes from a place called Florida. And if you think our customs are weird, you should watch the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” he said.



