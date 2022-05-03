Blac Chyna loses against the Kardashians in defamation suit

Blac Chyna has been vanquished by the Kardashians.
The famous sisters have won the lawsuit two weeks after constant hearings at LA court. The family was sued by brother Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, over defamation.
Chyna sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in 2020, accusing them of meddling to end her reality show Rob & Chyna.
On Monday, a judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruled that the Kardashian-Jenner were accountable to no monetary damages to Chyna.
Stepping out of the court, Chyna did not appear to have a visible reaction, reports PEOPLE.
