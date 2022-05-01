Kanye West raps about missing Kim Kardashian in new diss track

Kanye West seemingly went public with his feelings related to his ex, Kim Kardashian in the latest cruel track Keep It Burnin'.
West joined forces with rapper Future to take a dig at the Saturday Night Live star through a song which dropped on April 29.
Referring to purchasing a house across the Skims founder, the 44-year-old hip-hop star rapped the lyrics, "I'ma buy a home, then see you're home if I miss you."
The Flashing Lights rapper can also be heard rapping, "When you run for '24, I bet your spouse gonna be with you" which is a reference to him running for US president in the 2024 election.
"You don't want no tension, boy, you just want attention I'ma pop up at your house if you pop up in my mentions," he sang, taking a dig at the 28-year-old comedian.
