Princess Beatrice carries out royal duties with Sweden visit

British Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has stepped into royal role with Sweden visit as her father Prince Andrew is no longer carrying out official role.



Recently, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi travelled to Sweden where they met Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia to discuss dyslexia.

Prince Carl and Sofia’s office shared an adorable photo with the British royal couple on its Instagram handle.

Wearing a floral gown, the Princess addressed the World Dyslexia Assembly.

She was diagnosed with the learning difficulty when she was seven.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie has unveiled her podcast on trafficking with Julia de Boinville two months after her father Andrew settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.