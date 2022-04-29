Pregnant Rihanna celebrates her very first ‘National Heroes Day’ as a national hero

Pregnant Rihanna is celebrating her very first 'National Heroes Day' as a national hero of her country Barbados on Friday.
As Barbados became the world's newest republic, its prime minister's first act was to officially declare the island's most famous citizen, Rihanna, a national hero in November last year.
Taking to Instagram, the Umbrella singer shared stunning photos from the "Pride of Nationhood" celebrations, saying “My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!”
“I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!
“Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”
