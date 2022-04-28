Travis Barker renews Kourtney Kardashian's feelings by sharing touching beachside proposal speech

Travis Barker has detailed the romantic beachside proposal speech to fiancé Kourtney Kardashian when he popped the question in October last year.



Kourtney Kardashian also shared the details how her friendship with Blink-182 drummer blossomed into a whirlwind romance, during the famous family's new Hulu show The Kardashians.



While the reality TV star, 42, and musician, 46, have been friends and neighbours for years, they became close during the coronavirus pandemic and went public with their whirlwind relationship in January last year.



In the latest episode of the family’s new show, Travis is seen calling Kris Jenner to discuss the logistics of the proposal, which he wanted the whole Kardashian clan in attendance at.



After the phone call, Travis texted Kris the speech he had prepared to say to Kourtney and she immediately became emotional as she read it out to boyfriend Corey Gamble.

“You're the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

The message to Kris read: “A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took.



“You've been one of my best friends for years. I've admired you and adored you for so long.

Kris emotionally asked Corey why she was crying at the heartfelt words, to which he replied: “Because you love to cry. What part of this has got crying into it? What's happening?”



Kris replied: “I don't know. That's just what girls do when things like this are happening.”



She continued: “This is the most tender thing I've ever read and it's bringing me to tears. I can't help it. I'm a crier, what can I say?”

Speaking to the cameras about the origins of her fairytale romance, Kourtney also admitted she was 'definitely always attracted to Travis.'

