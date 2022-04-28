Pete Davidson preps for 'SNL' skit with Kim Kardashian in his first appearance in ‘The Kardashians’

FileFootage

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s fans are over the moon to finally see the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star appear in The Kardashians.



The on-air Hulu series’ third episode gave viewers an insight into the lovebirds preparing for their famed skit on the show last October.

The couple ignited their romance during the intimate SNL sketch leading them to start dating soon after the show.

The Aladdin skit’s behind the scenes marked Davidson’s first appearance on the show as the Skims founder can be heard saying, “Once your monologue is over you just have to go and change and it’s a rush right into skits.”

“It’s just so chaotic and so much fun. I think I thrive under pressure and chaos so it was all fun for me,” she added.

The mum-of-four, however, has previously mentioned her beau in the show when she talked about their sweet interaction at the Met Gala 2021 even before the started going out.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like: ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,’” she said. “And he’s like: ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.’”