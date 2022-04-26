Kim Kardashian reacts to ‘best news’ of delay in execution of death row inmate

Kim Kardashian reacted to the court’s order to delay a Texas woman’s execution put on stay as the reality star called it the 'best news ever'.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder, who is on her way to be a lawyer, shared a major update on Melissa Lucio’s case.

“Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident,” the 41-year-old said.

“She is getting a new trial on her case and has been granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Appeals,” she added.

Lucio’s lawyers shared her statement on the court’s decision, “I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence.

“Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren.

“I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf.”

This came after The Kardashians star recently branded the US legal system ‘unfair’ when the 26-year-old driver was sentenced to 110 years in prison over an incident that killed four people in 2019