Jhanvi Kapoor says Arjun Kapoor, Anshula made her feel ‘more secure’: ‘I feel more wholesome’

Jhanvi Kapoor opened up about how her life was changed after she gained two more siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, at a later stage in life in a recent interview.

The Dhadak actor opened up in a conversation with Filmfare how her and Khushi Kapoor’s life was changed after they developed a stronger connection with their half-brother and half-sister after their mother Sridevi passed away in 2018.

She told the outlet, “I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals.”

“For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings,” she added. “I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that.”

The 25-year-old actor shared the kind of relationship she and her siblings have with their father Boney Kapoor, “I think it’s new for papa but honestly, he’s become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent.”

Jhanvi continued: “I don’t know, I think that it’s a very functional ecosystem, at least that’s how I feel about my relationship with my dad.”

“I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that me and him feel like a team and I like that he’s my best friend,” she added.

Boney Kapoor shared two kids, Arjun and Anshula from his first marriage with late Mona Shourie. The producer later married Sridevi with whom he had two girls, Jhanvi and Khushi.

