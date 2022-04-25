Ranveer Singh lauds Deepika Padukone at launch event of his song ‘Firecracker’

Ranveer Singh showered love on wife Deepika Padukone at the launch event of song Firecracker from his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

In the viral video, the 83 actor called his gorgeous life partner the ‘Lakshmi’ (the goddess of wealth and prosperity) of his house.

The 36-year-old star can be heard saying in the video, "Lucky toh main hoon, kyunki mere ghar mein Lakshmi hai (I am lucky because there is Lakshmi in my house).”

“Jab se mere life mein aayi hai, jo patri pakadi hai meine (Ever since it came into my life, I have caught the right track),” he added.

The actor continued that the Gehraiyaan actor came into his life in 2012, adding, “So it's 10 years of me and my baby.”

Ranveer plays the role of a Gujrati boy in the social comedy drama which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi. The movie will hit the theaters on May 13th, 2022.



His other projects include a Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.