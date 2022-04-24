Here's why Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan WON’T be tying the knot anytime soon

Romeo Beckham, who just carried out duties of being the best man at his brother Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, will not be tying the knot with Mia Regan any time soon.

Daily Mail has refuted The Mirror’s reports of the couple being ready to walk down the aisle, following Beckham tradition.

An insider spilt to MailOnline, “Although clearly very in love - both Romeo and Mia are young and focussed on their respective careers.”

Earlier reports hinted that pair has already discussed plans to have a low-key wedding in Britain.

“Mia is close to Romeo's mum Victoria. It was clear the couple want a long-term future together and have already spoken about being soulmates,” The Mirror has quoted. “Marrying quickly and young seems to be in the Beckham tradition.”

“They are besotted with each other and are definitely in it for life. They also talked about how much they want a big family and can't wait to get started,” the publication added.