Gigi Hadid serves drop-dead gorgeous look in white ensemble

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.
The fashionista looked ethereal in a transparent white lace ensemble as she celebrated her 27th birthday with an A-list bash including sister Bella and pal Blake Lively at Zero Bond in New York City on Saturday.
The 27-year-old slipped her incredible physique into a delicate lace bustier, as well as matching see-through pants and completed the look with a long white lace jacket.
The Vogue cover girl's A-list bash was attended by her family, including sister Bella and brother Anwar, as well as a number of her famous friends like Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively, Martha Hunt and Helena Christensen.
Gigi - born Jelena Noura Hadid - accessorized her birthday fit with layers of white pearl necklaces, a subtle gold belly chain, and gold earrings and made us fall in love with her all over again.
Her long blonde tresses were parted in the middle and styled into a buoyant curly-haired ponytail that gently fell down her back.
The runway sensation wore pointed-toe white heels and a sparkling pink clutch for the special occasion. As for glam, the birthday girl looked perfect with a striking winged black eyeliner, pink blush, and a dark pink tone of lipstick.
Prince Harry displayed genuine sadness during interview with Hoda Kotb
Prince Charles is very picky about his toiletries and possessions
Prince William and Kate Middleton ar no jealous of one another
Prince Harry passed on 'resentful' stares as Charles introduced Camilla
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to US after stepping down as senior royals
Prince William does not appreciate Harry using late mother Diana's name