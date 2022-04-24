Gigi Hadid serves drop-dead gorgeous look in white ensemble

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.

The fashionista looked ethereal in a transparent white lace ensemble as she celebrated her 27th birthday with an A-list bash including sister Bella and pal Blake Lively at Zero Bond in New York City on Saturday.



The 27-year-old slipped her incredible physique into a delicate lace bustier, as well as matching see-through pants and completed the look with a long white lace jacket.



The Vogue cover girl's A-list bash was attended by her family, including sister Bella and brother Anwar, as well as a number of her famous friends like Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively, Martha Hunt and Helena Christensen.







Gigi - born Jelena Noura Hadid - accessorized her birthday fit with layers of white pearl necklaces, a subtle gold belly chain, and gold earrings and made us fall in love with her all over again.



Her long blonde tresses were parted in the middle and styled into a buoyant curly-haired ponytail that gently fell down her back.

The runway sensation wore pointed-toe white heels and a sparkling pink clutch for the special occasion. As for glam, the birthday girl looked perfect with a striking winged black eyeliner, pink blush, and a dark pink tone of lipstick.



