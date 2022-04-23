Netflix reportedly cancels Will Smith’s 'Bright' sequel after Oscars slap

Will Smith’s shocking reaction to Chris Rock’s joke during the 2022 Oscars has caused major controversy for the actor’s future projects.
Reports are making rounds on the internet that plans for the sequel of Smith’s 2017 flick Bright, have reportedly been scrapped by Netflix
According to a Bloomberg report, National Geographic has also delayed production on a new non-fiction show Pole to Pole, starring the King Richard star. The filming of the show, which was set to begin in three weeks, has been pushed back to fall 2022.
The media outlet further noted that the decision to halt the Bright sequel was allegedly unrelated to the actor’s controversial slap during the Academy Awards last month.
Meanwhile, a separate Netflix film and Sony’s Bad Boys 4, starring Smith, have been put on hold, the Hollywood Reporter reported.
The shocking incident caused the Pursuit of Happyness actor to be banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. However, he’s still able to keep the Best Actor award that he won for his performance in King Richard.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are trying to conceive a baby through vitro fertilization
Kate Middleton tweeted, “Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today!”
Kate Middleton posted the photos with caption, “4 years old tomorrow!”
Ellen Pompeo speaks on Heigl's comments about 'Grey's Anatomy’s work environment' in her podcast
Meghan Markle miscalculated her role in the royal family
Prince Harry took a small stop in the UK before travelling to the Netherlands