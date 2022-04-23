Queen Elizabeth marks Prince Louis fourth birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II marked the birthday of Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who turned four on Saturday with a sweet photo of the young royal.



Queen’s birthday wishes for Prince Louis were shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account with his sweet photo.

The message reads: “Happy 4th Birthday Prince Louis!” followed by birthday cake emoji.

The sweet photo of Prince Louis was taken by Kate Middleton in Norfolk earlier this month.

Earlier, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton celebrated the fourth birthday of Louis and mesmerized the royal fans with his adorable photos.

Kate posted the photos with caption, “4 years old tomorrow!”

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.