Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate fourth birthday of Prince Louis

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton celebrated the fourth birthday of their youngest son Louis and mesmerized the royal fans with his adorable photos.



Kate posted the photos with caption, “4 years old tomorrow!”

The photographs of Louis, who turns four on Saturday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, east England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.